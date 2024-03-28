Panola County Jail Log Published 3:46 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

March 17

Christopher Antwon Bonner, 706 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with robbery.

Coya Andrae Ford, 11187B Hwy. 51, Batesvile, charged with disorderly conduct.

Rakeem Demone Hunt, 801 Cypress Ave., Greenwood, charged with DUI (other).

Danny Lee Ferrell, 115 Everette St., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence and felon in possession of a

firearm.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with receiving stolen property.

Lazarius Dashay Toliver, 331 Greg Taylor Rd, Courtland, charged with DUI (other) and no child restraint.

James Rodney Collins, Jr., 347 Kim’s Cove, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Jase Rolando Nicaraguense, 913 S. 18th St., Oxford, charged with DUI (other), no drivers license, and no insurance.

March 18

Ashanti Parks, 32 Updike Rd., Shaw, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Laman Bailey Reed, Oxford, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while license

suspended, and obstruction of justice.

Casey Alexander Dean, 256 Campground Dr., Coldwater, charged with kidnapping and aggravated domestic

violence.

Lorenzo Cortez Lance, 44 Willow St., Sardis, held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

March 19

Donny Dewayne Burton, Jr., 2567 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with violation of probation.

Rodravious Deonta Johnson, 107 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, charged with false pretense.

Steven Timothy Burgess, 24 CR 3151, Oxford, held for Lafayette County authorities.

Jessica Lee Ann Johnson, 920 Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

James Andrew Mooney, 920 Pine Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with trespassing.

March 20

Joel Andrew Harper, 104 Jill Rd., Senatobia, charged with driving while license suspended, no tag, and no insurance.

Brad Russell Southerland, 3914 Hubbard Rd., Courtland, charged with violation of a court order.

March 21

Suzan Allison, 3949 Holt Lane, Hernando, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Tamara Danielle Carter, 289 Humphrey Ave., Crowder, charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of a

controlled substance and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Bryandrekius Jimdarius Armstead, 142 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and

providing false information.

Renita Lashay Taylor, 1698 Oakland-Enid Rd., Oakland, charged with contempt of court, DUI, no drivers license,

and no insurance.

March 22

Perez Alonzo Armando, 485 E. Commerce St., Hernando, charged with possession of marijuana, no drivers license,

and no insurance.

Favsto Lajuna, 107 W. Lee St., Sardis, charged with possession of marijuana.

Curtis Lee, 5126 Old Mhoon Landing Rd., Tunica, held for questioning.

Jerry Darnell Tremmell, 1400 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged the violation of parole.

Sergio Castuita Ortiz, 4265 Candlelight Dr. E., Memphis, charged with DUI, no drivers license, and no insurance.

March 23

Andrea Gabrielle Scott, 668 Century Arbor, Memphis, charged with possession of paraphernalia, speeding, no

seatbelt, DUI (other), and driving while license suspended.

Kentravous Lakenneth Vaxter, 4251A Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Kendrick Darell McDaniel, 221 Stone St., Greenville, charged with DUI (2nd), reckless driving, and no seatbelt.

Aron Micahel Anderson, 484 Enid View Dr., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Martez Dejon Hooks, 17825 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Aubie Joe House Buckley, 400 25th St., New York, charged with indecent exposure.

Kedrick Dashawn Perry, 13927 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, held of Sardis PD.

March 24

Kentertas Treshaun Pegues, 53 John Branch Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Deshawn Samuel Lockwood, 416 Madison St., Gary, IN, charged with violation of probation.

Alisa Monique Petty, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

Sabria Reshun Marshall, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jalexus Dresha Jones, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Shannon Latrice Leach, 404 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with simple assault.

March 25

Timdrian Devonte Holliday, 8191 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Andrew Paul Tutor, 342 Herron St., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Bernard Porter, 55 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.