Janet Bullock Morgan, 81 Published 1:39 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

Janet Bullock Morgan, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Batesville. The interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery near Charleston. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.