Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 1:46 pm Thursday, March 28, 2024

March 19

Hwy. 6E, Holiday Inn, 20 year old female in the parking lot having trouble breathing.

Shagbark Dr., 87 year old male subject with a medical emergency.

Court St., Panola County Courthouse, subject has fallen near the Chancery Clerk’s office.

Keating Grove, male subject has fallen from a ladder.

Tubbs Rd., smell of gas.

Baker St., medical alarm, 93 year old male with high blood pressure.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 39 year old male with chest pains.

March 20

East St., 76 year old female, family can’t wake her up.

Macedonia Rd., county requesting mutual aid for assistance with a grass fire.

Woodland Road area, motor vehicle accident, Lifeguard has been toned.

March 21

Moore Dr., 84 year old female has fallen.

March 22

Boothe St., 44 year old male with abdominal pain.

Power Dr., Day’s Inn, male patient having back and groin pain, Lifeguard has advised there are

no ambulances available at this time.

I-55, southbound lane before the 243 Exit, vehicle on fire, unknown if there are occupants.

March 23

Mills Cross Rd., caller advises smoke in residence, unsure of source.

Public Square, Square Arts, 18 year old female has passed out.

Hwy. 6 in Rose’s store area, vehicle accident, unsure of injuries.

March 24

Acorn Lane, 80 year old female with leg cramps, unable to move.

Eureka St., unknown medical call, Lifeguard is en route.

College St., subject needs help opening a door.

March 25

105 Lester St., 84 year old male shaking and throat hurts.

Power Dr., Day’s Inn, 50 year old male with pain in groin area.

King St., 30 year old male has passed out.

Shagbark Dr., subject has fallen and needs lift assist.