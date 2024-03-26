Tigers drop pair at Center Hill – Hosting Saltillo Thursday Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Panola got off to a 0-2 start in district play last week with 8-3 and 11-4 losses to Center Hill. The Tigers (9-5-1, 0-2) will look to get into the regional win column when they host Saltillo Thursday before visiting Grenada Tuesday.

Center Hill-8

SP-3

Game one of the district slate began Tuesday (March,19) at Center Hill with the Mustangs taking a 5-0 lead after two complete. South Panola closed the margin to 5-3 in the fifth

before the host team put the game away with three runs one inning later.

The Tigers out-hit Center Hill 7-5 with Micheal Johnson leading the way at the plate with a single and double. Eli Raines doubled while Cam Moore, Carlos Robinson, Landon Dickinson and Daniel Moore added singles.

Owen Roebuck contributed with a RBI and scored a run.

Johnson got the starting nod on the hill for South Panola, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings. Will Daleke surrendered three runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning of relief.

Center Hill-11

SP-4

(8 innings)

Game two switched to South Panola Thursday (March 21) with the Mustangs clinching the series with a seven-run eighth inning.

After a scoreless three innings, Center Hill plated four runs in the fourth before the Tigers answered with four of their own to tie the game at 4-4 after six innings.

Roebuck, Daniel Moore and Raines recorded two hits each for South Panola. Robinson and Jamarion Ingram scored one run while Dickinson, Jarett Toliver and Johnson added RBI’s.

Dickinson tossed 4.2 innings with Holden Daleke adding 2.2 and Charlie Bowlin .2 innings of relief.