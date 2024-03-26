Softball Tigers improve to 13-2 – Coach Hicks garners 400th career win Published 3:23 pm Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Panola’s Lady Tigers continued their winning ways on the softball diamond with district wins over Center Hill 25-3 in three innings Tuesday (March 19) and 4-1 over Saltillo at home Thursday (March 21).

The team improved to 13-2 and 3-0 in district play and hosts Grenada Thursday before visiting Saltillo next Tuesday.

SP-25

CH-3

(3 innings)

The Tigers exploded for 20 runs in the second inning after leading 4-3 in the first to make quick work over the homesteading Mustangs.

South Panola pounded out 23 hits as all nine batters in the starting lineup recorded hits. Kailey McKinney drove in five runs with a single,two doubles and triple while Kaleigh Cobb added

four RBI’s on two singles.

Addison Sanders and Nia Fondren drove in three runs each followed by two RBI’s each from Hailey Heafner, Makenzie Houston and KK Hubbard.

Grady Beck Wilson and Sadie Bright registered two singles while Georgia Phillips doubled.

Chaney Beth Hannaford and Marleigh Goss drove in a run with Carrie Anna Davis scoring two runs.

Wilson overcame a shaky first inning in the circle to record the pitching win.

SP-4

Saltillo-1

Two milestones occurred in the Lady Tigers win as head coach Ashleigh Hicks recorded her 400th victory at South Panola. Junior pitcher Sadie Bright fanned a season-high 16 to record her 350 strikeout in her varsity career.

Sanders, McKinney, Hubbard and Cobb singles as the Tigers plated three runs in the third after trailing 1-0. Bright helped her cause at the plate with an RBI while Fondren scored two runs.