Thriller plants make container displays pop Published 9:33 am Monday, March 25, 2024

1 of 1

By Eddie Smith

MSU Extension Service

Gardening, to me, is not just about planting pretty flowers or lush foliage. It’s about creating scenes, telling stories and evoking emotions.

One way I like to add intrigue and drama to an outdoor space is by incorporating thriller plants. These captivating specimens serve as focal points and bring mystery and excitement to a landscape.

Today, let’s delve into the world of container thriller plants and discover how they can transform your garden into a thrilling spectacle.

If you are like me and love growing plants in containers, thriller plants emerge as the perfect solution for elevating potted arrangements. Defined by their upward growth and distinctive foliage, these plants effortlessly add drama and visual interest.

Thriller plants are the stars of the show in container arrangements. These tall, eye-catching specimens command attention and create excitement. Thriller plants are typically chosen for their height, unique foliage, striking blooms or architectural features that stand out from the rest in container gardens.

There are many choices when deciding which thriller plants to place in your container garden, but I have noticed grasses are a particularly popular option. One example is the Blue Dart juncus; its spiky blue-green foliage adds texture and dimension to even the smallest containers.

Similarly, Red Star cordyline has sword-like, burgundy leaves that grow in a dense, upright fashion, forming a stunning focal point. It pairs beautifully with other plants that have contrasting foliage colors or textures, creating dynamic combinations.

My personal favorite thriller plant papyrus has an intricate inflorescence, which is a cluster of flowers arranged on a system of branches. These hundreds of thread-like rays add elegance to any container.

If you seek height and a tropical feel, consider incorporating a dwarf canna lily or banana plant into your container garden. Both bring tropical, vertical appeal to plantings.

When selecting thriller plants, it’s crucial to consider their care requirements. Choose plants with similar water and light needs, and factor in the size of your container when making selections.

Whether you prefer bold tropical plants, graceful grasses or architectural greenery, there is a wide range of thriller plants to suit your personal style and design preferences. With experimentation and creativity, you can craft a breathtaking potted arrangement that is sure to leave a lasting impression on those who behold it.