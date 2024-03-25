South Panola selected for bus grant – Rebates designed to reduce diesel emissions Published 10:00 am Monday, March 25, 2024

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality has selected South Panola School district as one of 17 participants for the 2023-24 Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program.

Seventeen school districts in the state will receive a rebate of up to $22,436.03 per bus to replace an older diesel school bus with a new school bus. The rebates will fund the replacement of a total of 24 school buses:

The Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) State Grants Program.

The goal of the Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program is to reduce emissions from diesel school buses through the early retirement of older, pre-2010 model year buses.

Since implementing the program in 2014, the Mississippi Diesel School Bus Replacement Program has provided over $2.4 million to 63 school districts for the purchase and replacement of 146 school buses.