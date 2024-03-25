Sardis native Sarah Doss Thomas honored by DeSoto Schools Published 2:05 pm Monday, March 25, 2024

Longtime DeSoto County educator and native of Sardis, Sarah Doss Thomas, was presented with a plaque of appreciation for her years of service as a teacher, school board member, MS Association of Educators representative, and REPA Sec./Treasurer. Pictured are (from left) current DeSoto County Superintendent of Education Cory Uselton, Thomas’ son Steve Doss, Thomas, REPA Pres. Jan Knight, Thomas’s daughter-in-law Kim Doss, Thomas’ son Mike Doss, and former DeSoto schools superintendent Milton Kuykendall. (Contributed)