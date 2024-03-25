Sandra Beard Flowers, 79 Published 11:46 am Monday, March 25, 2024

Sandra Beard Flowers, 79, of Enid, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, March 25, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Mrs. Flowers was the wife of Tillman Flowers.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening March 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Thursday March 28, at 1 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Aven officiating.

Interment will follow in Enid Oak Hill Cemetery.