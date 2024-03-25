Larry Wayne Calvert, 66 Published 1:28 pm Monday, March 25, 2024

Larry Wayne Calvert, a man of many talents and boundless enthusiasm, passed away on March 23, 2024, at the age of 66, succumbing to a short and sudden battle with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

Larry was born on September 3, 1957, in Batesville, and spent his life in Crowder and Marks, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, laughter, and hard work.

Throughout his life, Larry wore many hats, retiring from a successful career in trucking but always known as a jack of all trades. He was a man who found joy in the simple pleasures of life, relishing in hunting trips, fishing adventures, the excitement of dirt track racing, and the art of spinning captivating tales.

Larry’s spirit lives on through the memories he created and the love he shared. He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years, Mary Margaret Calvert, and his beloved children: Allen Calvert (Jana) of Forest City, AR, Keith Calvert (Ferrin) of Iuka, Katie Grace Calvert, and George Calvert, both of Marks.

His grandchildren, Emily Flemon (Logan) of Caldwell, AR, Jaxson Calvert of Forest City, AR, Wesley Calvert of Nesbit, and Madi Calvert of Iuka, were the light of his life.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Calvert, but leaves behind cherished memories with his siblings: Jackie Calvert (Darlene) of Crowder, Ellen Parker of Marks, and Carrie McGovern (Heath) of Batesville,. He was a beloved uncle to Greg Calvert (Stephanie), Cecil Parker (Paula), Mindy Bennett, and Dillion Hood (Ashley).

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at the Crowder Baptist Church in Crowder. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. All family and friends are welcome to attend.

In honoring Larry’s memory and his passion for helping others, the family requests that donations be made to the children’s college fund, for which an account has been set up at First Security Bank in Marks. Alternatively, contributions can be made to the Crowder Cemetery or to the GBM Research Organization (https://www.gbmresearch.org/donate) to support the research and treatment of glioblastoma, the illness that touched Larry’s life.

Larry Wayne Calvert will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His laughter, his kindness, and his zest for life will forever remain in the hearts of those he leaves behind. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Larry Wayne Calvert.