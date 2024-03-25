Catherine Diamond Camp, 93 Published 10:37 am Monday, March 25, 2024

Catherine Diamond Camp, 93, passed away in the early morning hours of March 25, 2024, at Azalea Commons in Batesville.

There will be a memorial service held to celebrate the life of Catherine at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at Wells Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.

Catherine was born July 16, 1930 to the late Henry Kitchens McMahen and Mary Elizabeth Duckett McMahen in Leflore.

In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Frank Camp. She is survived by three children, Ron Camp of Cape Girardeau, MO, Dr. Billy Camp of Lexington, KY, Deborah Elizabeth Phillips of Jackson; and five grandchildren.

A full obituary will be provided by the family later today.