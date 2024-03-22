UPDATE: Missing person has been located Published 6:12 am Friday, March 22, 2024

UPDATE: The missing person search operation for John Britt in the Good Hope Road area has ended with the location and safe return of the subject. The Emergency Operations department posted the news of the safe return of Mr. Britt at 8:35 a.m. Friday

The following was the original release:

Panola County Emergency Operations and the Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on the county’s information mobile app just before 5 a.m. Friday asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing.

John Britt, 76, suffers from dementia and is an insulin dependent diabetic the report said. He is missing from the Good Hope Road area.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation activated the state’s Silver Alert notification program about 6:30 a.m. In that release, MBI said Mr. Britt was last seen about 12 a.m. in the 3800 block of Good Hope Rd., walking in an unknown direction, wearing a green shirt and brown pants.



Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mr. Britt is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 563-6230.