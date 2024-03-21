Randy Lamar Bailey Published 10:09 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

Randy Lamar Bailey, 69, passed away surrounded by his family on February 16th, 2024.

Randy was born on November 24th, 1954 to the late Pauline Holland and James Lamar Bailey of Crowder, MS.

Randy is survived by his daughter Jennifer and grandson Lawson; his son, Jarad, daughter-in-law Morgan, grandson Lucas and granddaughter Olivia; his brother Darron and sister in-law Linda, nephews Daniel and Dusty; his sister Tammy Bailey Huston and nephew Tyler.

Randy is preceded in death by his brother-in-law William and his niece Heather.

There will be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.