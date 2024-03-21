Panola County Jail Log Published 10:44 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

March 11

Torrence Partee Anderson, 1816 King Rd., Enid, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm

enhancement penalty.

Justin Terrell Parker, 502 Blanch St., Jonestown, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle and no seatbelt.

Bobby Ray Lott, Jr., 360 CR 203, Tillatoba, arrested on a bench warrant.

Latoya Denise Simpson, 1105 Robinson St., Water Valley, charged with possession of

marijuana, possession of cocaine, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of a firearm by a

felon, and contempt of court.

Anthony Benard Tribble, 209 Deaton St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana,

possession of cocaine, firearm enhancement penalty, possession of a firearm by a felon,

careless driving, and fleeing law enforcement.

Reginald Cortez Kirkwood, 228 Henry Harris Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of

marijuana, possession of cocaine, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of a firearm by

a felon.

Makailia Elise Polite, 142 Oakleigh Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

March 12

Steven Wayne Collins, Jr., 6949 Vaiden Rd., Hernando, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dontereron Raytrenez Badger, 1721 Alice St., Friars Point, held as a Federal Inmate.

Moran Bailey Collins, 1998 Tuscola Dr., Grenada, charged with simple domestic violence.

Lasira Walls, 424 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana.

Candice Nicole Edwards, 110 Williams St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

March 13

Christopher Jeymal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure

to comply and public drunkenness.

Antwiesha Twinae Miles, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Tanginika Lashawn Davis, 1558 CR 232, Oakland, charged with contempt of court.

March 14

Demetrice Kentrell Rodgers, 286 Graham Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of discharging a

firearm in the city limits.

Eric Market, 413 Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Glenn Lamar Ford, 1267 Park Lane Dr., Greenville, held as a State Trustee.

March 15

Dennis Clark Henderson, 25152 Hwy. 35, Sardis, charged with DUI and expired tag.

Kenneth Edward Drexler, 204 Carlee St., Sardis, charged with reckless driving, DUI, and

discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anthony Eugene Harris, 1348 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, changed with simple

domestic violence.

Tanzania Centoy Bobo, 155 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Andreae Evan Pegues, 104 Roseleigh Cove, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

March 16

Keturah Catera Bridges, 1570 Morley Circle, Charleston, arrested on a bench warrant/failure to

appear.

Jeroderick Laquan Gordon, 1177 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Sammie Edward Bobo, Jr., 3610 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with possession

of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Daryl Deshaun Stokes, II, 1424 Sandy Branch Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (2nd) and no

seatbelt.

Jameisha Jana Bonds, 1868 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with DUI and expired tag.

Precious Kiera Westbrook, 108 Downing Dr., Greenwood, charged with possession of a

controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, possession of

paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Tytrevous Antrekivon Harris,105B Cole Dr., Batesville, charged with failure to yield to blue

lights, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, firearm enhancement penalty, and disorderly

conduct/failure to comply.

March 17

Christopher Antwon Bonner, 706 Jones St., Crenshaw,

Coya Andrae Ford, 11187B Hwy. 51, Batesvile,

Rakeem Demone Hunt, 801 Cypress Ave., Greenwood,

Danny Lee Ferrell, 115 Everette St., Courtland,

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland,

Lazarius Dashay Toliver, 331 Greg Taylor Rd, Courtland,

Melissa Karen English, 231 Westmoreland Circle, Batesville,

James Rodney Collins, Jr., 347 Kim’s Cove, Sardis,

Jase Rolando Nicaraguense, 913 S. 18th St., Oxford,