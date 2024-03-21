Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
Published 9:42 am Thursday, March 21, 2024
March 12
Bruce St., 72 year old female has fallen.
Jackson St., lift assist.
March 13
Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, general fire alarm and rooftop duct detector alarm.
Cedar Crest Circle, 36 year female has fallen, medical emergency, Lifeguard en route.
Pollard St., subject with a possible stroke.
Martinez St., three week child choking, mother advises the child is breathing.
Hwy. 51, 47 year old female with dizziness.
Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, medical emergency in the lobby.
March 14
Eureka Rd., 50 year old female with low blood sugar.
Batesville Dr., 82 year old male with difficulty breathing.
March 15
Hwy. 6E, Guaranty Bank, automatic fire alarm, smoke detector.
Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, fire alarm.
March 16
Park St., 34 year old female with suicidal ideations, subject is intoxicated, Lifeguard has been
toned, BPD also en route.
Rollins Dr., 86 year old female needs lift assist.
Calvary St., 8 year old subject having a seizure.
March 18
Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 51 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.
Hadorn Rd., vehicle fire.
Perkins Rd., 17 year has stubbed his toe, officers also en route, there are questions about a
bicycle on the property.
Hwy. 6E, KFC, 74 year old female has fallen and hit her head.
Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, elderly subject with possible heart attack.