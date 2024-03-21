Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:42 am Thursday, March 21, 2024

March 12

Bruce St., 72 year old female has fallen.

Jackson St., lift assist.

March 13

Hwy. 6E, GE Aviation, general fire alarm and rooftop duct detector alarm.

Cedar Crest Circle, 36 year female has fallen, medical emergency, Lifeguard en route.

Pollard St., subject with a possible stroke.

Martinez St., three week child choking, mother advises the child is breathing.

Hwy. 51, 47 year old female with dizziness.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, medical emergency in the lobby.

March 14

Eureka Rd., 50 year old female with low blood sugar.

Batesville Dr., 82 year old male with difficulty breathing.

March 15

Hwy. 6E, Guaranty Bank, automatic fire alarm, smoke detector.

Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, fire alarm.

March 16

Park St., 34 year old female with suicidal ideations, subject is intoxicated, Lifeguard has been

toned, BPD also en route.

Rollins Dr., 86 year old female needs lift assist.

Calvary St., 8 year old subject having a seizure.

March 18

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 51 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hadorn Rd., vehicle fire.

Perkins Rd., 17 year has stubbed his toe, officers also en route, there are questions about a

bicycle on the property.

Hwy. 6E, KFC, 74 year old female has fallen and hit her head.

Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, elderly subject with possible heart attack.