Tigers wrap up pre-district play – Center Hill first up on region schedule Published 5:15 am Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The South Panola baseball team concluded their pre-district portion of their schedule, breaking

even at the Battle at the Beach Tournament during Spring Break with a 1-1-1 record.

The Tigers (9-3-1) lost to Vancleave 10-2 Tuesday (March 12) before tying The Woodlands,TX 2-2 in 8 innings then defeating Northpoint Christian 6-2 on Wednesday (March 13) .

South Panola managed only three hits in the loss to Vancleave as Eli Raines doubled with Landon Dickinson and Janario Humphrey each singled. Owen Roebuck drove in a run while Dalton McGee scored two runs. Michael Johnson and Charlie Bowlin towed the rubber for the Tigers.

SP-2

Woodlands-2

The Warriors knotted the game at 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the seventh as the game ended in a tie after the time limit expired.

Daniel Moore, Roebuck and Humphrey registered two singles for the Tigers while Raines, Johnson and Cam Moore added singles. Dickinson scattered six hits with six strikeouts and two walks in 6.2 innings with Jamarion Ingram throwing one inning in relief.

SP-6

Northpoint-2

Landon Roberts went the distance on the mound with one walk and three strikeouts as the Tigers came away with the win despite only one hit coming on a single by Ty Willis.

Dalton McGee scored two runs with a pair of stolen bases while Johnson and Carlos Robinson added RBI’s.

South Panola travels to Center Hill Friday and Saltillo next Tuesday in a pair of district contests.