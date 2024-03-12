Tigers take 8-2 record to Coast tournament – Roebuck paces SP with 5-for-5 showing in DeSoto Central win Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024

The South Panola baseball Tigers ran its winning streak to five games with an amazing 14-7 come-from-behind victory on the road against DeSoto Central Wednesday, March 5 in a game which saw the Tigers trailing 6-1 in the fifth inning.

The winning streak came to an end the following day as South Panola (8-2) fell 6-5 to Oxford at home.

SP-14

DC-7

South Panola’s Owen Roebuck was a perfect 5-of-5 at the plate with two doubles, three singles and four runs driven in as the Tigers outscored DeSoto Central 13-1 over the final three innings.

Roebuck, the South Panola sophomore second baseman is currently hitting .407 on the season.

Eli Raines, Daniel Moore and Janario Humphrey drove in two runs each for the Tigers. Cam Moore added two singles and scored two runs while Landon Dickinson also singled twice.

Carlos Robinson and Will Daleke also singled. Daleke picked up the pitching victory by going 4 1/2 innings with five walks and five strikeouts. Holden Daleke tossed two innings with two strikeouts to earn the save.

Oxford-6

SP-5

The Tigers plated four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead but could not hold on as the visiting Chargers tied the game in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Robinson tripled and drove in two runs while Landon Dickinson added two singles and a RBI followed by Landon Roberts with a single. Dalton McGee plated two runs and Jamarion Ingram scored one run for the Tigers.

Landon Dickinson got the starting nod on the mound and went 5.1/2 innings for the no decision. Holden Daleke took the loss in relief.

South Panola will now head to the Gulf Coast to take part in the Battle on the Beach tournament where they will take on The Woodlands,TX, and Northpoint Christian on Wednesday, March 13, before returning home Tuesday, March 19, to face Center Hill in region play.