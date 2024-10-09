NFL Week 6 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:27 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024
If you’re wondering about the best ATS bet to make among the 14 NFL matchups in Week 6, we’re going with the Titans at +1. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 6
Jump to Matchup:
IND-TEN | JAX-CHI | BUF-NYJ | PIT-LV | LAC-DEN | DET-DAL | SF-SEA | TB-NO | CIN-NYG | ARI-GB | ATL-CAR | WAS-BAL | HOU-NE | CLE-PHI
Pick: Titans +1 vs. Colts
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 0.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -1
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Bears -2.5 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bears by 13.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bears -2.5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Jets +2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Projected Winner & Margin: Jets by 3.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bills -2.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 14
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Raiders
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 8.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Broncos +3 vs. Chargers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 6.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -3
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Cowboys +3 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 3.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -3
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Seahawks +3.5 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Projected Winner & Margin: Seahawks by 1.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -3.5
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 10
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Saints +3.5 vs. Buccaneers
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Buccaneers -3.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Giants +3.5 vs. Bengals
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
- Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 5.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Bengals -3.5
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Packers -5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 9.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Falcons -6 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 17.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Falcons -6
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Commanders +6.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 0.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -6.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Texans -7 vs. Patriots
- Matchup: Houston Texans at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -8.5 vs. Browns
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 20.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -8.5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Date: Oct. 13
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
