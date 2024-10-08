How to Pick the Predators vs. Stars Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – October 10 Published 7:47 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

For the upcoming contest between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, we have highlighted the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Predators vs. Stars Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent posted more than 6 goals in 52 of 88 games last season.

Dallas and its opponent combined to score more than 6 goals in 56 of 101 games last season.

These two teams scored 6.8 goals per game between them, 0.8 more than this one’s over/under.

Combined, these teams surrendered 5.8 goals per game, 0.2 fewer than this one’s over/under.

The Stars were third in the league in goals scored, compared to the 10th-ranked Predators.

The Stars were eighth in the league in goals allowed, and the Predators were 13th.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -117

The Predators put together a 27-17 record when favored on the moneyline last season.

In games when it was a moneyline favorite at -117 or shorter, Nashville went 23-14.

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied win probability of 53.9%.

Stars Moneyline: -103

Last season the Stars had nine wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.

Dallas had a record of 7-7 in games when sportsbooks listed them as -103 or longer on the moneyline last season.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 50.7% chance for the Stars to win.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Predators Points Leaders (2023-24)

With 48 goals and 46 assists last season, Filip Forsberg was one of Nashville’s top contributors (94 points).

Roman Josi had 23 goals and 62 assists for Nashville last season, totaling 85 points (one per game).

On 262 shots, Steven Stamkos created 81 points (40 goals, 41 assists) for Nashville last season.

In the 64 games Juuse Saros played a season ago, his save percentage was .906, 30th in the league.

Stars Points Leaders (2023-24)

Dallas’ Jason Robertson collected 51 assists and 29 goals in 82 games last season, for 80 points.

Wyatt Johnston was crucial for Dallas’ attack with 65 total points (0.8 per game), including 32 goals and 33 assists in 82 games.

Roope Hintz had 30 goals and 35 assists for Nashville.

Jake Oettinger had a 35-14-4 record last season, with a .905 save percentage (31st in the league). In 54 games, he conceded 140 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Stars – Home -117 10/12/2024 Red Wings – Away – 10/15/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/17/2024 Oilers – Home –

Stars’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/10/2024 Predators – Away -103 10/12/2024 Islanders – Home – 10/13/2024 Kraken – Home – 10/15/2024 Sharks – Home –

Nashville vs. Dallas Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

