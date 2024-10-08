MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 9 Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

In a Wednesday MLB Playoff slate that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is a game to see.

Here is the betting info to break down ahead of today’s MLB action.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 9

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -110

Tigers -110 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -110

Guardians -110 Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4

Tigers 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-110) over the Guardians (-110)

Tigers (-110) over the Guardians (-110) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115

Mets -115 Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105

Phillies -105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4

Mets 5, Phillies 4 Moneyline Pick: Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115)

Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 5:08 PM ET

5:08 PM ET Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)

José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA) Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115

Royals -115 Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -105

Yankees -105 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Royals 5, Yankees 4

Royals 5, Yankees 4 Moneyline Pick: Royals (-105) over the Yankees (-115)

Royals (-105) over the Yankees (-115) Total Pick: Under 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA) Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Padres -130

Padres -130 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +110

Dodgers +110 Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Padres 5, Dodgers 4

Padres 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Padres (-130) over the Dodgers (+110)

Padres (-130) over the Dodgers (+110) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 9:08 PM ET

9:08 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Padres Starter: TBA

TBA Dodgers Starter: TBA

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.