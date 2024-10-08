MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 9
Published 8:33 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff slate that has plenty of compelling matchups, the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the San Diego Padres is a game to see.
Here is the betting info to break down ahead of today’s MLB action.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 9
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at Detroit Tigers (86-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians -110
- Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-110) over the Guardians (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (95-67) at New York Mets (89-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mets -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Phillies -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Mets 5, Phillies 4
- Moneyline Pick: Mets (-105) over the Phillies (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:08 PM ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- Location: Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: José Quintana (10-10, 3.75 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez (12-8, 3.46 ERA)
New York Yankees (94-68) at Kansas City Royals (86-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Yankees -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 5, Yankees 4
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-105) over the Yankees (-115)
- Total Pick: Under 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-9, 3 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64) at San Diego Padres (93-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Padres -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +110
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Padres 5, Dodgers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Padres (-130) over the Dodgers (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:08 PM ET
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Location: San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: TBA
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
