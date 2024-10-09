NFL Week 6 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 12:19 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

What’s the best bet to make, considering each of the 14 games on the NFL’s Week 6 slate? Our favorite point-spread choice is Eagles -8.5, but we have plenty more suggestions for you, which could lead to parlay possibilities, below.

Best Week 6 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

IND-TEN | JAX-CHI | BUF-NYJ | PIT-LV | LAC-DEN

Pick: Titans +1 vs. Colts

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

Pick: Bears -2.5 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears

Pick: Jets +2.5 vs. Bills

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Raiders

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Pick: Broncos +3 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Best Week 6 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 41.5 – Buccaneers vs. Saints

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Over 52.5 – Commanders vs. Ravens

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

Under 35.5 – Chargers vs. Broncos

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Under 49.5 – Cardinals vs. Packers

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

Under 52.5 – Lions vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

