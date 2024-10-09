October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 3:34 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Montreal Canadiens.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch October 9 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
|7:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers
|10:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights
|10:00 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.