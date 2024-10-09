October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 3:34 am Wednesday, October 9, 2024

By Data Skrive

October 9 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Today’s NHL schedule has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those contests is the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NHL today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch October 9 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Montreal Canadiens 7:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max
Calgary Flames @ Vancouver Canucks 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Edmonton Oilers 10:00 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Colorado Avalanche @ Vegas Golden Knights 10:00 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

