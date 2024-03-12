SP blanks Olive Branch; win two on Coast – Wilson no-hits Conquistadors, Cobb drives in three Published 6:26 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024

South Panola opened their Region-1 6A softball slate with a 12-0 win in four innings over Olive Branch Thursday, March 7 at Tiger Park.

The Tigers spent Spring Break on the coast in the Biloxi Tournament with victories over Sebstopol 13-2 and 10-1 over Long Beach.

Kayleigh Cobb hit a home run in each game while Sadie Bright and Nia Fondren went deep against Sebastopol. Kailey McKinney recorded a round-tripper against Long Beach.

The Lady Tigers made quick work of the Conquistadors as Grady Beck Wilson fired a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Kaleigh Cobb paced South Panola offensively with two doubles and a triple with three runs scored.Kailey McKinney drove in two runs with a single and double while Addison Sanders, Hailey Heafner and KK Hubbard also doubled.

Wilson helped her own cause with a run-scoring single as Sadie Bright and Nia Fondren drove in runs. Georgia Phillips, Chaney Beth Hannaford and Hannah Robertson scored runs for the Lady Tigers.

South Panola(10-2) is currently ranked 4th in the latest Class 6A poll behind Grenada,Hancock Co. and top-ranked Neshoba Central according to capitalsportsms.com.

The Tigers will return to their home Tuesday (March 19) against Center Hill.