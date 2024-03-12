Police find drugs, gun after 10-mile pursuit Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Batesville Police made three arrests Monday afternoon following a 10-mile pursuit of a vehicle on Curtis-Locke Station Rd. The driver aroused police suspicion when he allegedly turned around abruptly as he approached a roadblock on Panola Ave.

Asst. Chief of Police Barry Thompson said Anthony Tribble, 42, of Batesville, nearly hit other vehicles in his attempt to leave the scene, alerting police that he was attempting to avoid the license check.

“Officers were performing a routine safety checkpoint at the city limits when they observed a vehicle leaving by pulling away in a reckless way,” Thompson said. “While attempting to get the driver to stop, officers could see items being thrown from the vehicle and other officers were able to retrieve them.”

Recovered from the roadside was a handgun and bags with contents believed to be marijuana, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine. Those items will be tested, and the results presented to the next term of the Grand Jury for possible indictments.

Tribble, was charged with felony fleeing of law enforcement, careless driving, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled subject, possession of a firearm by a felon, and firearm enhancement penalty – an added charge allowed in Mississippi for persons arrested for other crimes while in possession of a gun.

Also charged were two occupants, Latoya Simpson, 48, of Water Valley, and Reginald Kirkwood, 43, of Batesville.

Simpson and Kirkwood were each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled subject, possession of a firearm by a felon, and the firearm enhancement penalty.

Thompson said Batesville drivers can expect to see an increase in the frequency of safety checkpoints around the city in the police department’s ongoing effort to curb the drug and firearm trafficking that has plagued the region.