Alva “Kellie” Lou Marks Warren, 83 Published 11:15 am Friday, March 8, 2024

Alva “Kellie” Lou Marks Warren, 83, of Batesville, passed away Thursday March 7, 2024, at her home.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Raymond Aven officiating. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

A member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, Kellie enjoyed simple pleasures of life. Throughout her life, she worked as a construction accountant. She especially loved “pampering” her yard and took great pride in tending to her yard and flowers. She loved her grandchildren coming to visit and she would always brighten up when they walked into her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Warren, her son, Terry Lynn Warren, her mother, Sybil Shirley Standard, and three siblings, Stan Standard, Curtis Collins, and Shirley Kitchens.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her son, Bobby Kelly (Shelia), of Oxford, two sisters, Wynell Ladd and Betty Sanders, both of Batesville, six grandchildren, Nick Warren (Shelli), Amanda Pittman (Ronnie), Dustin Kelly, Brittney Warren, Kristi Yancey (Derrick), and Kevin Ray, and sixteen great-grandchildren.