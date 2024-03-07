Don Milton Johnson, 68 Published 9:38 am Thursday, March 7, 2024

Don Milton Johnson, 68, passed away peacefully at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on March 4, 2024. He was born on March 27, 1955, to the late Grover (Johnny) Jewel Johnson, Jr., and Mildred Beverly Hill Johnson.

Don was a devoted family man. He loved his wife and children. He especially loved his grandchildren, and he loved spoiling them. He loved sports. He was an avid runner in his younger years, and he ran in the New York City Marathon.

He loved to watch any and all sports, particularly when his grandsons were playing. He was their biggest fan. Don especially loved making people laugh, usually with his “dad jokes”. He was generous and he never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory includes his wife, Jamie Britt Johnson; daughter, Lauren Johnson Moncrief (Kyle) of Strayhorn; son, Brandon Johnson (Haley) of Tuscaloosa, AL; sister, Jennifer Hill of Hernando; and four grandchildren, Brady Johnson, Britton Carpenter, Mills Moncrief, and Rivers Moncrief.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, Grover (Johnny) Jewel Johnson, Jr., and Mildred Beverly Hill Johnson; and his brother, Jeff Johnson.

Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Sardis on Thursday, March 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to First Baptist Church, 108 W. Lee St, Sardis, MS, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Ray Nowell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson family during this time of sadness.