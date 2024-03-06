Panola County Restaurant Inspections Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Staff report

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 13 food service inspections in Panola

County between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28 with all receiving A grades.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a

letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading

system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, daycare

centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical

violations were found but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No

further corrective actions are required. “C” grade means critical violations were found, but some

or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all

violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

KFC, Kroger Deli and Seafood, Kem’s Restaurant at Holiday Inn, M & M First Stop, Donald’s

Donuts, 38606 Nutrition, Jack’s Family Restaurant, The Boiling Pot, Locke’s Fish & Steak and

HoneyBee Coffee Cupboard.

Facilities receiving B grades were: Café Ole Restaurant and Cantina and Subway / Sardis.

Facilities receiving C grades were: Home2Suites by Hilton and Comfort Suites.