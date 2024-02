Special services at Persimmon Hill Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Staff Report

Persimmon Hill Baptist Church, 989 Enid-Teasdale Rd., Enid, will have a three-night Enlightenment Week March

11-13 at 7 p.m. each night.

Guest instructor will be Rev. Robert Reed, pastor of Pine Grove East of Water Valley. Church pastor is Rev. Andrew

Fluker. Church secretary is Sister Gwen Herron.

All are cordially invited to attend.