Panola County Jail Log Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 19

Andreckius Ketron Henderson, 202 King St., Batesville, charged with molestation.

Orlando Latrell Philliips, 201 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Drexel Demerio Hughes, 106 Bradford St., Batesville, charged with shooting at a motor vehicle,

discharging a firearm within the city limits, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Quentarrius Cortez Lester, 208 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court, aggravated

assault, and domestic violence.

Lamarcus Dontae Williams, 206 Belmont St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Feb. 20

Ashley Nicole Wells, 13 Private Drive, Oxford, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Arthur Wayne Garrard, Jr., 7863 Crescent Circle, Olive Branch, arrested on a bench warrant.

Shannon Lavell Griffin, 1100 10st St., Lambert, charged with contempt of court.

Feb. 21

Wael Aqeel Fadil, 127 Dell St., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Taylor Malone Lyle, 204 Edgewood Cove, Madison, held as a State Inmate.

James Earl Hollowell, 644 CR 117, Tillatoba, charged with DUI.

Markiea Shaniya Shaw, 521 Warren St., Como, charged with simple assault.

Michael Lewis Taylor, 1274 Alonzo Gipson Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Jarmarous Jerome Robinson, 302 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

Feb. 22

Shakierria Chantell Buford, 363 Old Panola Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jermarcus Rashun Black, 29118 Hwy. 51, Como, held for Tate County.

Jennie Marie England, 28556 Hwy. 32, Oakland, held for Yalobusha County.

Jessica Pennington-Bumpous, 7821 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with parole

violation.

Dakota Blake Johnson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, time served for Drug Court sanction.

Feb. 23

Ophelia Patricia Ford, 2395 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Jason Jarod Bobo, 213 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Misty Carpenter-McGee, 125 CR 238, Tillatoba, charged with grand larceny.

Leshayna Leshaye McGee, 804 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with contempt of court/failure

to appear.

Kayleigh Kamariyh Hazelette, 1577 Johnson Dr., Enid, charged with burglary.

Dejon Imari Collins, 711 George Kersh St., Pearl, changed with DUI (other).

Rondarius Deshon Kelly, 227 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, charged with aggravated assault.

Aliyah Tashay Scott, 811 Armstead St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers

license.

Kalen Jamel Robinson, 2867 S. Cherry St., Southaven, charged with DUI (other) and no

seatbelt.

Jeffrey Earl Taylor, 60 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Nicholas Alexander Rutherford, 540 Rutherford Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Jamel Rashad Mangrum, 10702 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Zachary Tyler King, 284 Hwy. 315, Water Valley, charged with DUI (2nd).

George Roberson, 950 Sheriff Ave., Friars Point, charged with DUI (other).

Cortavious Leonard Campbell, 4253 S. Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Feb. 24

Jessica Renae Black, 401 Lincoln St., Sardis, charged discharging a firearm within the city limits

and contempt of court/failure to appear.

Serjei Fidel Lowe, 198 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged contempt of court.

Sidney L. Avant, III, 764 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Bernard Andra Porter, 101F Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (4th).

Johnny Bee Miller, 4058 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Willie Lee Johnson, 614 Magnolia St., Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Feb. 25

Calvin Clark, 310 Arizona St., Batesville, charged with DUI and no seatbelt.

Earl Dewayne Walters, Jr., 885 Quitman Ave., Lambert, charged with no drivers license,

reckless driving, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.