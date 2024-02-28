Arkabutla Lake levels drop below 204 feet
Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024
News Release
Lake levels at Arkabutla Dam dropped below 204’ to 203.77 at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22,
which greatly decreases the potential of a breach situation.
Lake levels at Arkabutla Dam, located in DeSoto and Tate Counties in Northwest Mississippi,
can fluctuate quickly especially during the rainy season. The target lake level is below 210’ and
the district is proactively working to keep the level at approximately 204’ which provides leeway
in the pool level during the wet season.
The potential breach emergency status is associated with observed signs of distress at the dam
discovered in May 2023. Interim risk reduction measures are underway; however, are not yet
complete.
Emergency repairs are expected to be completed this summer and an engineers and design
team are working on a permanent long-term fix for the dam that will likely take 7-9 years to
complete.