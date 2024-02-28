Arkabutla Lake levels drop below 204 feet Published 4:24 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

News Release

Lake levels at Arkabutla Dam dropped below 204’ to 203.77 at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22,

which greatly decreases the potential of a breach situation.

Lake levels at Arkabutla Dam, located in DeSoto and Tate Counties in Northwest Mississippi,

can fluctuate quickly especially during the rainy season. The target lake level is below 210’ and

the district is proactively working to keep the level at approximately 204’ which provides leeway

in the pool level during the wet season.

The potential breach emergency status is associated with observed signs of distress at the dam

discovered in May 2023. Interim risk reduction measures are underway; however, are not yet

complete.

Emergency repairs are expected to be completed this summer and an engineers and design

team are working on a permanent long-term fix for the dam that will likely take 7-9 years to

complete.