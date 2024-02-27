Tigers pick up diamond wins – Beat Clarksdale here, Southaven on the road Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

After losing their first game of the season 5-4 in 10 innings at Tupelo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, South Panola rebounded with two victories on the baseball diamond over Clarksdale at home 11-1 in five innings and a 6-3 road win against Southaven.

SP-6

Southaven-3

After spotting the Chargers a 2-0 lead after two innings, the Tiger offense came alive with single runs in the following three frames before plating three runs in the sixth to hang on for the victory on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Janario Humphery paced the South Panola offense with a single, double and scoring two runs. Carlos Robinson added a double and run driven in while Landon Dickinson also doubled.

Camron Moore contributed with a single while Dalton Mcgee, Charlie Bowlin and Owen Roebuck scored one run each.

Dickinson earned the pitching win with four innings of relief of starting hurler Holden Daleke who went three innings on the hill. Dickinson surrendered two runs on four hits and five strikeouts while Daleke also fanned five batters on three hits and one walk.

SP-11

Clarksdale- 1

(5 innings)

South Panola erupted for nine runs in the third inning to blow the game away early. Dickinson led the Tigers at the plate with three singles while Michael Johnson doubled and drove in a run.

Taylor Anderson drove in two runs with a single followed by Camron Moore with a RBI single. Humphery also drove in two runs as Daniel Moore and Carlos Robinson added one each. Eli Raines contributed with a double.

Landon Roberts tossed four innings to earn the pitching win while freshman Anson Bright walked two and struck out two in one inning of relief.

Tupelo-5

SP-4

(10 innings)

A two-out bases loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the tenth sent the Golden Wave home with the win. South Panola (4-1) took a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh and was one out away from victory only to have a wild pitch send the game into extra innings.

Robinson, Johnson, Anderson and Owen Roebuck singled for South Panola. The Tigers return to the diamond Thursday, Feb. 29, at Clarksdale before traveling to Cleveland Central Friday, March 1, then hosting Water Valley Saturday, March 2.