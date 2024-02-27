Sawyer Brown coming to Civic Center May 31; Little Texas will be special guest Published 8:37 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

County music act Sawyer Brown will headline a concert at the Batesville Civic Center on Friday, May 31. Little Texas will be the opening guest band.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are available at batesvilleciviccenter-ms.com.

Founded in 1981 in Kokomo, Indiana, the band played up to five sets a night, six days a week in Nashville as Bobby, Mark, and Sandgap until they auditioned for the TV show Star Search in 1983 and won the $100,000 grand prize and a recording contract.

As Sawyer Brown the group was signed to Capitol Records in 1984. Sawyer Brown has released 20 studio albums, of which three have been certified gold in the United States for sales of 500,000 copies.

More than 50 of their singles have entered the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including three Number One singles – Step That Step, Some Girls Do, and Thank God For You.

Little Texas started in Nashville in 1988. Signed to Warner Bros. Records Nashville in 1991, the group released its debut album First Time for Everything that year. The album’s lead off single, “Some Guys Have All the Love”, reached a peak of No. 8 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks charts.

Little Texas charted 13 top-40 hits between then and 1995, including the number one “My Love” in 1994.