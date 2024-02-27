Rep. Hawkins Takes First Turn at Well

Published 10:20 am Tuesday, February 27, 2024

By Editor

Freshman Representative Josh Hawkins (R – Batesville) introduced House Bill 940 to the Mississippi House of Representatives marking his first time speaking from the well in the House Chamber. The bill would revise publication and bid requirements for Design-Build projects and allow use of alternate contracting methods for the Mississippi Transportation Commission. HB 940 passed unanimously 121-0 and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

Representative Hawkins’ district covers portions of Lafayette and Panola Counties. He is the vice-chair of the Conservation and Water Resources Committee and is also a member of the following committees: Agriculture, Banking and Financial Services, Business and Commerce, Insurance, Transportation and Universities and Colleges.

