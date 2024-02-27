Griffin & the Girls – SP senior Kamiyha Griffin has her team at ‘The Big House’ Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the South Panola Lady Tigers basketball team will play in the “The Big House” Wednesday with a chance to advance to the State Championship game on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers (22-3) arrived at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson this morning focused on Terry High School (24-6) of Hinds County.

South Panola is led by its lone senior, Kamiyha Griffin, who has made her place in the history of Tigers athletics with a stellar high school career. She is committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

The Lady Tigers are riding an 11-game winning streak and coming off a big win over Jackson Calloway 57-46 in the Class 6A quarterfinals held at Mississippi Valley State University on Friday, Feb. 23.

Against Calloway, Griffin led the Lady Tigers with 23 points, followed by Lauren Norwood with 12. Shania Fondren, a key player in the SP offense was plagued by foul trouble most of the game and finished with nine points.

Madison Haynie and Key’amia Jones rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with eight and five points.

South Panola’s only State Championship in basketball came during the 1970-71 season when the Lady Tigers, coached by Runt McMinn, won the Class 3A title.