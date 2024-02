Diamond Dig Winner Published 2:36 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

1 of 3

Breanna Spivy was the winner of the diamond necklace given away by Dale Copeland Jewelers at last weekend’s Bill Lipscomb Memorial Rodeo held at the Batesville Civic Center. The diamond dig is always a popular event with the rodeo crowd as female fans rush to the rodeo floor to dig for the hidden jewelry. (Glennie Pou)