SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 8
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024
Week 8 of the college football season is upon us. To see how every SEC team measures up to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Texas
- Current Record: 6-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
- Last Game Result: W 34-3 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Alabama
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
- Last Game Result: W 27-25 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 80th
- Last Game Result: L 29-26 vs LSU
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Georgia
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 20th
- Last Game Result: W 41-31 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
- Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: LSU
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
- Last Game Result: W 29-26 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: Tennessee
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
- Last Game Result: W 23-17 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Alabama
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 20-13 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Ball State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
No. 9: Missouri
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
- Last Game Result: W 45-3 vs UMass
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Auburn
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd
- Last Game Result: L 27-25 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 11: Florida
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 4th
- Last Game Result: L 23-17 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 26th
- Last Game Result: L 34-3 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 72nd
- Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: LSU
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
- Last Game Result: L 20-13 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 57th
- Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: @ Missouri
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: L 41-31 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 8 Opponent: Texas A&M
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 19
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
