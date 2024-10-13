Week 8 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions Published 1:38 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

On the Week 8 FBS slate, we have the over/under for the Miami (FL) vs. Louisville matchup as the best bet on the card. Scroll down for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.

See insights and computer predictions for that matchup and more in the article below.

College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets

Pick: Texas +1.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Georgia Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin: Texas by 12.3 points

Texas by 12.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Indiana -4.5 vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at Indiana Hoosiers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Winner & Margin: Indiana by 17.7 points

Indiana by 17.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Alabama -2.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 7.8 points

Alabama by 7.8 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cincinnati -2.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Cincinnati Bearcats

Arizona State Sun Devils at Cincinnati Bearcats Projected Winner & Margin: Cincinnati by 5.9 points

Cincinnati by 5.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Pick: Miami (FL) -4.5 vs. Louisville

Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner & Margin: Miami (FL) by 5.4 points

Miami (FL) by 5.4 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets

Over 59.5 – Miami (FL) vs. Louisville

Matchup: Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals

Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals Projected Total: 60.7 points

60.7 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.