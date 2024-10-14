How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Published 4:19 am Monday, October 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

The MLB Playoff outings in a Monday slate that shouldn’t be missed include the New York Mets squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Here you will find info on how to watch all of today’s MLB action.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 14

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • When: 4:08 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • Dodgers Starter: TBA
  • Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

How to Watch This Game

  • TV Channel: TBS
  • When: 7:38 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
  • Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

