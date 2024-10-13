MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 14 Published 11:32 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

The MLB Playoff matchups in a Monday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

If you’re looking for additional betting information for today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with odds for all the big games.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 14

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145

Dodgers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +120

Mets +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4

Dodgers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120)

Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -160

Yankees -160 Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +135

Guardians +135 Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4

Yankees 5, Guardians 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-160) over the Guardians (+135)

Yankees (-160) over the Guardians (+135) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Game Time: 7:38 PM ET

7:38 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA) Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)

