MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 14
Published 11:32 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024
The MLB Playoff matchups in a Monday lineup sure to please include the New York Mets taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
If you’re looking for additional betting information for today’s MLB action, we’ve got you covered with odds for all the big games.
MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 14
New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:08 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: TBA
- Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (92-69) at New York Yankees (94-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Guardians +135
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Guardians 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-160) over the Guardians (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TBS
- Game Time: 7:38 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA)
