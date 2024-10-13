October 14 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 7:22 pm Sunday, October 13, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club and the New Jersey Devils hit the ice in one of many exciting matchups on the NHL slate today.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got what you need to know regarding today’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch October 14 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Florida Panthers @ Boston Bruins 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Ottawa Senators 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ New Jersey Devils 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Pittsburgh Penguins @ Montreal Canadiens 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Colorado Avalanche 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.