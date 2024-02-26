Batesville firefighters complete Fire Academy course Published 10:02 am Monday, February 26, 2024

Firefighters Calen Walker and Parker Liddell of the Batesville Fire Department graduated Class 207 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson on Thursday, Feb. 22.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics.

The course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Kelly Elliott said that firefighters, through their newly acquired skills and knowledge, will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.

“We are confident the immediate impact and positive difference these firefighters will make, not only within their departments but also in their communities, will truly be substantial.” said Director Elliott.