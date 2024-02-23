Linda Laster, 72 Published 9:50 am Friday, February 23, 2024

Linda Laster, 72, passed away Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at the Regional One Health Hospital in Memphis. She was the widow of Mr. Frank Laster.

A memorial service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Howell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A complete obituary will be provided once finalized by her family.