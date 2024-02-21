Who looks back at you in the mirror? Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Mary Murphy

Looking across the aisle, what do you see into the mirror, staring back at you? Blind emptiness

is what you claim in your life. With your pants hanging low with the crack of your behind that

begins to show. Hiding the yoke that man can not break.

You are the one who passes the need for the sun that shines above. “OH” how I promise to love

thee, filling in what you cannot find.

Young man, the future is yours, you cannot climb with your pants low to the ground. Climb

young man climb the hill in high but you can make it through the stars of life and your yoke will

be broken, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed.

The Ladder of Fame by Richard W. Pitts

The ladder of Fame today is standing,

Leaning against the wall of time,

Braced upon the Rock of Ages,

Now is the time to climb,

Success stands waiting at the top;

This is true great men have found

If the top you wish to reach

You must climb round by round.

Hold fast to everything that’s good.

If you intend to climb you must say it can be done.

It’s all in the state of mind.

When you will have reached the top.

Don’t throw the ladder down,

Reach down and get some struggling youth,

Help him to climb upon the rounds.

