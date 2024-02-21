Property Transfers Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Feb. 12 – 16, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

John Reece Ward, III to Nickey and Betty Haire, Lot 8 of Mallard Pointe Subdivision, Section 18, Township 8 South,

Range 5 West.

The Estate of Cody Thomas Gaines to Kathy and Kenneth Gaines, A fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 1,

Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Kenneth Gaines to Kathy and Kenneth Gaines, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South,

Range 5 West.

Marie Towles Deaton Revocable Trust to William Gregory Deaton, Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 8

South, Range 8 West.

Jimmy and Della Lindsay to C.G. Baker Investments, Inc., Part of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Chandler Davis Laws to Andrew Latham Laws, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter and a fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Rachel McGee Summers to Larz and Kimberly Roberts, Lot 53, Section C, Keating Grove Subdivision.

Hubert Kenneth Talbert to Daniel Eason, Lots 62 and 63 of Sardis Lake Estates, Section M.

Royce Locke to Jaybird Properties, LLC, 117 acres, more or less, in Section 21, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

FSB & Co. FBO B. Danny Jones, Roth IRA to R. Jay Moore, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

C.Y.B., LLC to Samuel and Amy Turner, Lot 201, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Mark Alan Rodgers and Teresa Lynn Dowling to David Tamboli and Heather Tamboli, Lot 7 of Mallard Point

Subdivision, Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Richard W. Hoseney, Sr. and Karen E. Hoseney to Richard W. Hoseney, Jr. and Anna M. Hoseney, Part of the

Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Brooke Garrett to Blake W. Garrett, One acre in the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 8

West, and part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Robert Jackson and Audrey Jackson, Amanda and Alan Balducci, and Noah Jackson Family Properties, LLC to

William T. Morrison, Jr., Two tracts of land located in Section 13, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Robert Jackson and Audrey Jackson, Amanda and Alan Balducci, and Noah Jackson Family Properties, LLC to

Robertson Farm, LLC, Six tracts of land in Section 11 and 14, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Glen T. Sledge to Molly K. Swanson and Robert W. Swanson, Southwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 6 South,

Range 9 West.

ProTax04, LLC to Brian Shives, Lot 5, Hide-A-Way Subdivision, Section D.

Maryn McGee to Samples Revocable Living Trust, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 35, Township 7 South,

Range 7 West.

