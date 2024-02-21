Life of Col. Robertson touched many across county Published 1:44 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I was so glad to read Ricky Swindle’s column, last week stating that he had writer’s

block. Same here. There are things that we can write, but is it informative? Is it

interesting and enjoyable? I ask myself each time I write an article.

I was sad to hear of the death of Colonel Orville G. Robertson. We never knew if our

grandmothers were half-sisters, but it made no difference to us. He devoted 27 years of his life

to his country, earning the rank of colonel. After retirement he devoted 17 years to ROTC at

South Panola High School, where he got his start.

I was told that at the grave-sight a lone jet flew over. If you do the math, it will be over 44 years that he

gave to his country. Do you think Orville would appreciate the taking of a knee at a football game when

the National Anthem was played? Our condolences go out to his wife of 63 years Peggie Jean McMinn

Robertson, Sons, daughters, Jerry and all the family.

I always look forward to my visit with Lynda Browning Davis of Atlanta, when she comes

to visit her mother, Elizabeth Browning. Lynda graduated form South Panola High School and

was a flight attendant with Delta for many years. I enjoy the stories she shares about places she

has been, places that I can’t even pronounce or spell. She can make you feel as though you’ve

been there.

Congratulations go out to Miss Aubree Grace Colyer who was crowned Young Miss

Panola County at the Magnolia Pageant in Grenada recently. Aubree is the nine-year-old

daughter of Billye Lynne Colyer and Danny Bright. Grandparents are Billy and Cindy Prince and

Jerry and Sandra Colyer. Her great-grandmother is Lillian Prince. Aubree is in the third grade at

Batesville Elementary. We are so happy when someone from Mt. Olivet is chosen to represent

the whole county.

I had a great email visit back and forth with David Still of Tacoma, Washington. He

graduated from South Panola in 1963, and then from Mississippi State. He was the son of J.V.

(Buck) Still and Hortence Still, Mr. Buck was tax assessor of Panola County for 33 years. Upon

his death the board of supervisor appointed Miss Hortence to finish out his term.

On Mr. Buck and Miss Hortence’s first plane trip to see David and family, he went up

and down the aisle on his crutches, asking everybody where they were from and telling them

about Panola County and the State of Mississippi.

David was also classmate with Larry Browning, Clyde Carr and Bobby and Linda

Merriman. David is an avid reader of the Panolian. Next week, I want to share with you the

name of his aunt Nina Mae Hill and how that name “Nina” has traveled around the world with

his daughter and granddaughter. Martha Jo and Veedy would have loved to have known that.