Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Feb. 13

Lakewood Dr., commercial fire alarm

Broad St., 59 year old male has fallen.

Broad St., life assist only.

Tiger Dr., South Panola High School, commercial fire alarm.

Feb. 14

Lakewood Dr., The Concourse, commercial fire alarm.

Armstrong St., medical alarm call, no information on patient.

Hwy. 51S, grass fire.

Broad St., 69 year old male needs lift assist.

Feb. 15

Jackson St., 72 year old female with chest pains.

Hwy. 6, First Security Bank main branch area, caller is outside, has something in his eye.

Van Voris St., The Corner Store, 64 year old male with chest pains.

Feb. 16

Jackson St., 21 year old male with chest pains.

Civic Center Dr., Civic Center, fire alarm.

Hwy. 6, Sonic area, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Hwy. 35S., 19 year old female with difficulty breathing.

College St., Batesville Police Dept., 64 year old male has twisted his ankle, Lifeguard has been

toned.

Patton Lane, 35 year old female says she has been poisoned and has parasites, Lifeguard has

been toned.

Lester St., dumpster on fire.

Feb. 17

Rollins Dr., patient has trouble breathing.

Panola Ave., First Baptist Church, caller advises there is a strong smell of something burning.

Pollard St., fire alarm.

Moore Dr., 84 year old female needs lift assist.

Johnson St., elderly female has been down for an unknown period of time, BPD is on the scene,

Lifeguard has been toned.

Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Feb. 18

Vance St., caller advises his dog has locked him out of the house, BPD has been notified.

Jackson St., 45 year old female unconscious after a fall, Lifeguard is en route.

Feb. 19

Sunrise Cove, adult male subject has swollen eye and bleeding lip, injuries consistent with

being in a fight, BPD also on the scene.

Hwy. 51S., caller says something is burning in the area, not sure what.

Medical Center Dr., caller requesting fire and EMS, unknown reasons, Lifeguard has also been

toned.

Buckhorn Rd., 22 year old male subject has fallen and hit his chin.

King St., 49 year old female has nosebleed that won’t stop.