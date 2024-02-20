Tigers blank Lafayette 12-0; have outscored first two opponents 27-0 Published 5:42 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

The South Panola baseball team continued its offensive firepower with a 12-0 shutout victory over Lafayette County in five innings Friday (Feb.16).

The Tigers opened the season up with a 15-0 blanking of Cleveland Central Thursday, Feb.15.

A trio of South Panola pitchers handcuffed the Lafayette County offense on four hits as Landon Dickinson, Will Daleke and Landon Roberts struck out three batters each with Dickinson picking up the win.

Daniel Moore and Owen Roebuck drove in two runs each while Eli Raines doubled and drove in a run as the Tigers plated eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Michael Johnson added a single and triple while Taylor Anderson and Carlos Robinson provided singles. Janario Humphrey also contributed with a RBI.

South Panola began a three-game road swing Tuesday at Tupelo before visiting Clarksdale on Thursday and Southaven Saturday.