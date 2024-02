Outstanding Eagle Award Goes to Bob Dunlap Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Bob Dunlap, Batesville-Oxford businessman, has been presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Award. The presentation was made by Casey Norword (right), Scout Executive of the Chickasaw Council, with Owe McCulloch, Scout Executive of Natchez Trace Council. Dunlap, CEO of Dunlap and Kyle, has been a lifelong supporter of Scouting.