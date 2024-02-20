Green Wave 2-1 on young season Published 5:39 pm Tuesday, February 20, 2024

After winning their first two games rather handley against Carroll Academy (11-1) and Strayhorn (20-5), North Delta School suffered its first loss of the season Saturday (Feb.17) to Pillow Academy, 14-4 in six innings.

The Mustangs broke open a 5-2 game in the fourth with five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. North Delta was limited to four hits as Rowan Gordan, Hunter Carpenter, Herron Williams and Baylor Scammon all singled. Gordon drove in two runs while Scammon and Alex Jackson drove in a run.

NDS 20

Strayhorn 5

(3 Innings)

The Green Wave wasted little time disposing of the visiting Mustangs (Feb.15) with eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Jett Manning drove in three runs with a double and two singles while Jackson added three singles and two RBI’s. Deacon Downs also drove in three runs with a double as did Gordon on two singles. Owens Johnson supplied a single and double followed by Carpenter and Williams with two singles each.

Jackson went 2.2 innings to earn the pitching win with Williams closing out the game with a strikeout.

North Delta returns to the diamond this week on Thursday at Lee, AR, and at Carroll Friday.