Sharon Baker Woodruff, 70 Published 10:48 am Thursday, February 15, 2024

Sharon Baker Woodruff, 70, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 15, 2024, at Baptist Memorial hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.

Further obituary information will be updated this Thursday afternoon.